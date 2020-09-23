Gareth Bale's agent takes a shot at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has taken a shot at Real Madrid for their treatment of his client in recent years. The Welshman spent 7 years at Santiago Bernabeu and has won a lot of trophies with the Spanish side.

The agent claims that the club should be kissing the ground Bale walks on. He was implying that the Tottenham Hotspur loanee is one of the most important players in Los Blancos' recent history but the way they treated him was abysmal.

Talking on BBC once again, he said:

"Real Madrid should be kissing the floor that he walks on given all he's achieved in seven years. There was a build-up of clashing personalities, a build-up of not being supported. There were many different things. I think for someone who has done as well and as great as he has for Real Madrid, I don't think he got the respect he deserved. I think that was big problem."

"For seven years, everybody's been saying Gareth Bale doesn't speak Spanish. Gareth Bale speaks Spanish! Everybody's been saying Gareth Bale doesn't care about football — Gareth Bale loves football! He has never fallen out of love with football." [H/T ManagingMadrid]

Will Gareth Bale stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this season?

Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan this summer. The forward is out injured for some time and is expected to return to the pitch only in late October.

BBC asked Jonathan Barnett if there is a possibility of Gareth Bale staying at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this season, and he did not rule things out.

"There are lots of opportunities. It is up to him. The most important is that he is enjoying his football and playing well. As long as that happens, there will be an opportunity to extend. We will have to wait and see."

Jonathan Barnett hinted that Manchester United were also interested in signing the Welshman but he opted to move back to his former club. The Red Devils have been linked with Gareth Bale ever since his Tottenham days but never managed to convince him to move to Old Trafford.