'He's very close behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo': Christian Eriksen makes Gareth Bale claim

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
74   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:13 IST

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has likened former Spurs star Gareth Bale to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

As the international break is upon us, Eriksen's Denmark is set to go up against Bale's Wales in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash this weekend.

The winner of the clash will win the group while a draw will see Denmark finish at the top provided they beat the Republic of Ireland in Aarhus next week.

In Denmark's last game against Wales on September, Eriksen scored a brace to beat Bale's side 2-0 in September.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash, Eriksen has heaped praise on Gareth Bale, stating that the Real Madrid star is very close behind five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking of Bale, the midfielder said (via Sky Sports), "He's a top, top player. Nobody in the world is the same as Messi or Ronaldo, but he's in a group who are very, very close behind them."

"He has been playing at Real Madrid for a long time now and he has done very well there. Even to ask the question about how he compares to Messi or Ronaldo shows he is up there.

"Bale is someone who can always give them something extra. He does it in any team he plays for.

"He is very quick, very direct, and he is always guaranteed for a few goals. International football is all about getting goals, and he does that."

Eriksen refused to underestimate his opponents saying: "I remember we were watching Wales against Ireland in the first game between them [Wales won 4-1], and they were very impressive.

"Going forward, they are very good. They have young, quick wingers and they are very good in attack. His [Giggs] mentality is clear, and that has transferred to the team. Wales want to attack and play forward.

"We know it is like a final on Friday, and Wales have the possibility to win the group if they win the game."

What's next?

Denmark and Wales will go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. The game will have a huge implication on who will finish top of Group 4 of League B. Remember, a top of the group finish implies a promotion to League A as well as a second chance to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020. So there is a lot at stake here.

UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Denmark Football Wales Football Gareth Bale Christian Eriksen
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
