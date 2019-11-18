×
Gareth Southgate believes England are further ahead as a team than the World Cup right now

Parth Athale
ANALYST
News
18 Nov 2019, 18:48 IST

England won their final qualification game 4-0
England won their final qualification game 4-0

England manager Gareth Southgate believes that his side has made some long strides since the World Cup in Russia. After England beat Kosovo 4-0 on Sunday in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, he addressed the media.

"I mean, I would say that we're definitely further ahead than we were heading into Russia," Southgate said. "But we made massive strides in this period when we went into Russia."

"So, we've got to make sure that to get the level of performance next summer, we're going to have to improve in the way that we did over that spell as well. And I think the team have belief, for sure, you can see the confidence."

England have been brilliant in their qualification campaign so far. They were already assured of the top spot in their group but won the game comprehensively anyway. Montenegro were the opponents earlier in the week and England thrashed them 7-0.

After reaching the semi-finals in Russia, England have continued to grow under Southgate. They have a young squad which is gearing up for Euro 2020. If the qualification campaign is anything to go by, Southgate will hope to achieve greater things in the summer of 2020.

Tags:
European Qualifiers England Football Harry Kane Gareth Southgate
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 10
FT SER UKR
2 - 2
 Serbia vs Ukraine
FT LUX POR
0 - 2
 Luxembourg vs Portugal
FT KOS ENG
0 - 4
 Kosovo vs England
FT BUL CZE
1 - 0
 Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
FT MOL ICE
1 - 2
 Moldova vs Iceland
FT AND TUR
0 - 2
 Andorra vs Turkey
FT ALB FRA
0 - 2
 Albania vs France
Tomorrow REP DEN 01:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Denmark
Tomorrow GIB SWI 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Switzerland
Tomorrow SWE FAR 01:15 AM Sweden vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow SPA ROM 01:15 AM Spain vs Romania
Tomorrow MAL NOR 01:15 AM Malta vs Norway
Tomorrow LIE BOS 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Tomorrow ITA ARM 01:15 AM Italy vs Armenia
Tomorrow GRE FIN 01:15 AM Greece vs Finland
20 Nov NET EST 01:15 AM Netherlands vs Estonia
20 Nov GER NOR 01:15 AM Germany vs Northern Ireland
20 Nov WAL HUN 01:15 AM Wales vs Hungary
20 Nov SLO AZE 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
20 Nov POL SLO 01:15 AM Poland vs Slovenia
20 Nov LAT AUS 01:15 AM Latvia vs Austria
20 Nov NOR ISR 01:15 AM North Macedonia vs Israel
20 Nov BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
20 Nov SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
20 Nov SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
All Fixtures →
