Gareth Southgate believes England will be 'hugely competitive' at EURO 2020

16 Nov 2019

England have lost just one game in the EURO 2020 Qualifiers, and Gareth Southgate believes they can be hugely competitive at the tournament next summer. The manager has confidence in the payers he has at his disposal but has made it clear that the final squad is far from decided.

"You can never tell because you just don't know who's going to be available, who's going to be on form," Southgate was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We've got a fairly settled squad, but there are obviously players who've been with us in the last 18 months and are still in our thinking. We are always learning about the players more in the really big matches and the really high-pressure games."

Southgate went on to say that he has the right balance in the squad at the moment and that he is confident England will be competitive in next year's tournament.

"Although next summer is going to be before a lot of them peak, we can still be hugely competitive, and our challenge is to be able to compete, as we found a way to compete in Russia, with a squad that's very exciting."

England play their final qualifying match on Sunday in Kosovo. The hosts need a win to make it to the playoffs in order to secure the final spot in EURO 2020.