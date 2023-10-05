Gareth Southgate explains Arsenal star Bukayo Saka decision as he selects England squad for October international fixtures

England manager Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to call up Bukayo Saka to his squad for international duty despite the Arsenal superstar's injury concerns.

Saka is a doubt for the Gunners' clash with Manchester City on Sunday (October 8). The 22-year-old picked up a muscular injury in his side's 2-1 defeat to Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Southgate said that Arsenal are assessing Saka ahead of their encounter with City at the Emirates. He referred to the length of time until he will potentially be in action for England (via Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella):

"He is still being assessed. They've got a big game this weekend and then there's another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before Italy."

The Three Lions face Australia in a friendly on October 13 before clashing with Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier four days later. Southgate may opt to rest Saka for the friendly given that there is less on the line.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta raised concerns about the young attacker's injury following the loss to Lens. He said (via football.london):

"We don’t know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s a worry for us."

The speedy winger has made an excellent start to the season, bagging five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions. He's been a regular under Southgate since making his international debut in 2020, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 30 caps.

Four Arsenal stars including Saka have been called up to England's squad

Aaron Ramsdale has been selected despite his Gunners struggles.

Saka is joined by three Arsenal teammates in Southgate's 26-man squad for England's encounters with Australia and Italy. The Three Lions boss has also selected goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, midfielder Declan Rice and striker Eddie Nketiah.

Ramsdale has lost his place as Arteta's No.1 recently to loanee David Raya. He was a mainstay in the Gunners' side last season but his manager appears to have more faith in Raya. He's made six appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Rice has made a superb start to his career at the Emirates and has been ever-present in Arteta's starting lineup. He's bagged one goal in 10 games across competitions since his £105 million move from West Ham United.

Nketiah has also earned another call-up to Southgate's squad amid fine showings for Arsenal. He's managed two goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.