Gareth Southgate praised as he calls-up young fantastic trio to latest England squad

England Squad Announcement

As the international break is upon us, England manager Gareth Southgate has named his latest squad for the Nations League games.

Southgate has handed first senior debut call-ups to Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and most notably James Maddison who has been in phenomenal form for Leicester City so far this campaign.

Since his move from Norwich City for £20 million, the 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Foxes, having bagged three goals and two assists for the side so far. The youngster continues to be at his creative best, pulling strings at the midfield for Leicester City.

Mason Mount, who is on loan at Derby County from Chelsea, has proved himself to be worthy of a senior cap after his impressive performances in Frank Lampard's first team.

Since moving to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City, Jadon Sancho has been impressive as the youngster bagged one goal and eight assists for the Bundesliga giants so far this season.

England kicked-off their UEFA Nation League campaign to a bad start as Southgate's men lost at home to Spain.

Southgate's men are now set to go head-to-head with Croatia and Spain in the upcoming international break.

Luis Enrique's Spain top Group 4 with six points while England and Croatia are both at zero points.

The England squad for the next two UEFA Nations League games is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Leicester City),Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (on loan at Derby County from Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Fans have since applauded Southgate's decision on social media:

