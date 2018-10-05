×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gareth Southgate praised as he calls-up young fantastic trio to latest England squad

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
289   //    05 Oct 2018, 13:30 IST

England Squad Announcement
England Squad Announcement

As the international break is upon us, England manager Gareth Southgate has named his latest squad for the Nations League games.

Southgate has handed first senior debut call-ups to Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and most notably James Maddison who has been in phenomenal form for Leicester City so far this campaign.

Since his move from Norwich City for £20 million, the 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Foxes, having bagged three goals and two assists for the side so far. The youngster continues to be at his creative best, pulling strings at the midfield for Leicester City.

Mason Mount, who is on loan at Derby County from Chelsea, has proved himself to be worthy of a senior cap after his impressive performances in Frank Lampard's first team.

Since moving to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City, Jadon Sancho has been impressive as the youngster bagged one goal and eight assists for the Bundesliga giants so far this season.

England kicked-off their UEFA Nation League campaign to a bad start as Southgate's men lost at home to Spain.

Southgate's men are now set to go head-to-head with Croatia and Spain in the upcoming international break.

Luis Enrique's Spain top Group 4 with six points while England and Croatia are both at zero points.

The England squad for the next two UEFA Nations League games is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Leicester City),Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (on loan at Derby County from Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Fans have since applauded Southgate's decision on social media:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Gareth Southgate
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 ways England could improve to compete with the elite
RELATED STORY
Why Danny Welbeck's 97th-Minute Goal Against Spain Was...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Intriguing tie expected between...
RELATED STORY
England 1-2 Spain: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: What England's loss to Spain...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
England 1-0 Switzerland: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho becomes a meme after being spotted at...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 reasons why England will beat Spain
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League B - Week 3
12 Oct RUS SWE 12:15 AM Russia vs Sweden
13 Oct AUS NOR 12:15 AM Austria vs Northern Ireland
13 Oct SLO CZE 06:30 PM Slovakia vs Czech Republic
14 Oct REP DEN 12:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Denmark
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us