England boss Gareth Southgate urged to drop Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for 2022 FIFA World Cup QF against France

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson wants Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka to be dropped in the Three Lions' upcoming quarter-final against France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England sealed their place in the final eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Senegal in Al Khor on Sunday (December 4). Saka, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane netted during the contest.

Saka, 21, has established himself as a first-team starter under the helm of Gareth Southgate since his international debut in October 2020. Maintaining his club form, he has scored three goals in three starts for his national team so far at the quadrennial event in Qatar.

Saka, on the other hand, has netted five goals and laid out six assists in 20 overall appearances for Arsenal in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Eriksson shared his thoughts on the Three Lions' team selection against France. He stated that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford should start ahead of Saka. He said:

"Saka is very quick but I think Rashford should start ahead of him despite his goal against Senegal. I think France will have more of the ball so we need as much speed as we can get against them."

Sharing his thoughts on Rashford, Eriksson continued:

"If we have Rashford on the counter, we have a lot better chance of breaking and being more lethal on the counter so I'd have to go with Rashford, Foden and Kane against France. Rashford is a runner with and without the ball... he has to play."

Eriksson, who served as England's head coach from 2001 to 2006, heaped praise on his former team for their offensive quality. He said:

"England are one of the best counter-attacking sides in the tournament. I think they do have the best attack in the tournament, but Kylian Mbappe is not that bad! They have so many solutions. Kane should always play but around him, there's so many to choose from. It makes them so strong."

England are scheduled to lock horns with reigning FIFA World Cup winners France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday (December 10).

Arsenal legend drops cryptic hint about England's 2022 FIFA World Cup star

During England's 3-0 2022 FIFA World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday, Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva posted a cryptic tweet about Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. He wrote:

"Jude Bellingham reminds me of someone 🤔👌🏼"

Silva helped Arsenal win one Premier League and two FA Cups during his six-year spell. On being asked to speak to the Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar about signing Bellingham, he replied:

"👍🏼👌🏼"

Bellingham, 19, has recently been heavily linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Birmingham City academy graduate, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, is rumored to depart BVB for a fee of over £100 million next summer.

