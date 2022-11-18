Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predicts who will win the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Premier League legends and Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have made predictions about who will win the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former Manchester United captain Neville believes that France striker Kylian Mbappe will finish as the top goalscorer.

Liverpool icon Carragher predicts that Argentina frontman Lautaro Martinez will score the most goals in the competition.

Mbappe, 23, has been in red-hot form for Paris Saint-Germain, having found the net 19 times in 20 appearances across competitions.

The former AS Monaco striker has bagged 28 goals in 58 international caps for France since making his debut in 2017.

He struck four goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Les Bleus claimed the trophy.

Meanwhile, Martinez, 25, heads into the tournament off the back of a record of eight goals in 21 appearances for Inter Milan.

The Argentine forward has bagged 21 goals in 40 caps since his debut in 2018.

This will be the first World Cup he will participate in, but he notched seven goals in 14 CONMBEOL qualifying matches.

Neville and Carragher's Sky Sports colleague Jamie Redknapp also picked Martinez to win the Golden Boot while mentioning England captain Harry Kane.

He said:

"Whoever wins the Golden Boot usually scores a lot of goals in their group games. Argentina have got Saudi Arabia in their group so that’s why I’ve gone for them."

Redknapp added:

"Harry Kane has a great opportunity as well when you look at the fixtures, starting against Iran. No one has ever won back-to-back Golden Boots so it would be great to see him do that. Martinez will get goals for Argentina."

Mbappe said that he was just getting started when he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mbappe on winning the World Cup in 2018

Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup aged 19 but was adamant that it was just the start of his meteoric rise.

The PSG forward scored a memorable double in France's 4-3 victory over Argentina in the last 16.

He finished with a record of four goals and an assist in seven appearances.

However, Mbappe was determined not to just let the FIFA World Cup define his career as he eyed more success.

The Frenchman said after lifting the trophy in 2018 (via Mirror):

“I don’t just want to be someone passing through in football. Becoming world champion sends a message. I want to do even better, but winning the World Cup is already a good start."

