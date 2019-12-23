Gary Neville comments on Pogba's future, Red Devils handed boost in Haaland chase and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 23rd December 2019

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Following Manchester United's appaling defeat against Watford, we are not far from the time when all the best players will once again be linked with a move to Old Trafford to repair the temporary damage.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer clearly needs to bolster his squad to ensure he is the man taking charge of the club next summer. On that note, we look at the top Manchester United transfer news stories making the headlines.

Manchester United contact Barcelona's defender Todibo

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Manchester United have contacted Barcelona's 19-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo and want to sign him in January, reports Calciomercato.

Todibo is keen to leave Barcelona mid-season with AC Milan also interested in signing the young central defender.

Manchester United, however, have already established contact with Todibo and see him as the long-term replacement for Chris Smalling who is expected to join AS Roma on a permanent transfer next summer.

Leipzig chief admits defeat in Haaland's chase

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United received a huge boost in their bid to sign RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland after RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff admitted that it would be hard to sign Haaland with Man United and other clubs in the way. Mintzlaff said,

"Yes, we met with him. We are interested in the player, great interest. He listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change (clubs) in summer at the latest."

"It is not easy. There's Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund. There are a few other clubs as well."

Haaland's future is still not certain but Manchester United's financial prowess will allow them to meet Haaland's £8 million-per-year salary demands and convince the 19-year-old striker to join The Red Devils in January.

Gary Neville not positive on Pogba's future

Southampton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville believes Paul Pogba will not stay at Old Trafford for long despite his agent Mino Raiola saying otherwise.

Raiola gave a detailed interview about how Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United and help the club win things. But Gary Neville does not agree with that notion.

Following the 2-0 defeat vs Watford, Neville said,

"A flying, fit, motivated Paul Pogba is a massive asset to Manchester United , but I don't believe a word his agent says."

Neville reckons Pogba will leave United in January or in the summer unless the club acts on their current situation and bring in new players to turn their fate around.