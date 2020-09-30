Gary Neville identifies 3 positions that Manchester United need to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville took to social media to express his displeasure at the club's approach to the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were tipped to make some crucial signings this summer after a third-place finish in the 2019/20 campaign. However, with the window set to come to a close in less than a week, Manchester United have just one signing — Donny van de Beek of Ajax — to show for so far.

Neville, who has strongly advocated the club to spend money this summer to improve the squad, has pointed out the positions that need to be strengthened and slammed their lack of business.

Manchester United need three signings prior to the deadline, feels Neville

Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's priority summer signing

The former English full-back took to Twitter to reveal where he believes Manchester United need to strengthen this summer. He feels that his former club need reinforcements in central defence, at left-back, and additionally, a forward. Neville said;

"It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL [Premier league] history to get transfers done that [Manchester] United haven’t done more yet ! They must get Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] a CB , LB and Forward pre deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United !"

Solskjaer's men have been linked with a plethora of superstars this summer but have failed to make any substantial progress on the transfer front.

They were strongly linked with a move for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in LaLiga Santander. While a move was said to be close, they did not accept Real Madrid's terms of including both a buy-back option as well as a first-refusal on Reguilon, should he be sold in the future.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho swooped in and sanctioned the purchase of the exciting Spaniard while agreeing to Real Madrid's terms and offering more than his former club. Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Reguilon along with four-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale from Los Blancos.

The Red Devils have been linked with Jadon Sancho for the best part of a year now, but have failed to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund. Elsewhere, the likes of Luka Jovic, Edinson Cavani, Arkadiusz Milik, and Ousmane Dembele have all been tipped as last-minute targets for the club.

With less than a week left in the transfer market, it remains to be seen if Manchester United take Neville's advice and complete up to three signings in the window.

