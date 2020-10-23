Gary Neville includes Bruno Fernandes in all-time Manchester United overseas XI 

Bruno Fernandes was recently included in Gary Neville's all-time Manchester United foreign XI, with the former right-back taking to Twitter to reveal his best 11 players from foreign shores.

Neville, now a SkySports pundit, spent the entirety of his 19-year career with the Red Devils, winning several titles along the way. He is also widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the club's history.

He graduated as part of the famed 'Class of '92' from the United academy and played alongside bonafide world-class players at Old Trafford like Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 45-year-old was asked on Twitter to name his all-time Manchester United XI, excluding players from Britain and Neville released a solid team that was, admittedly, not without some surprise omissions.

It was always going to be a tough pick in goal between Edwin Van der Saar and Peter Schmeichel but Neville went with the treble-winning goalkeeper. Rafael da Silva surprisingly got the nod over Antonio Valencia at right-back, while there would be few complaints about Jaap Stam, Nemanja Vidic, and Patrice Evra completing the defence.

Bruno Fernandes and Juan Sebastian Veron were his two picks for central midfield but there could be some debates about this, considering that Bruno Fernandes has been at United for less than 12 months while Veron did not make an impact during his spell at the club.

Their cause is, however, helped by the fact that most of the great United midfielders including Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were ineligible for Neville's list.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Eric Cantona, and Ruud van Nistelrooy complete his team in an unusual 4-2-2-2 formation.

Bruno Fernandes and the impact in such a short time

Bruno Fernandes has been in fine form for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes was belatedly signed from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and the Portugal international has settled in at Old Trafford almost immediately.

In what has been one of the best starts to life in the Premier League, Fernandes played a major role in helping Manchester United secure qualification for the Champions League, which looked like a pipe dream when he arrived.

He ended his first half-season with 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions and for his efforts, was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year despite playing less than six months in Red Devil colours.

This season, Bruno Fernandes has continued from where he left off and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be hoping that he can keep his form up as United seek to achieve their season objectives.