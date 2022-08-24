Gary Neville reveals what Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo told him pitchside after Piers Morgan claim 

Gary Neville has revealed his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester United's win over Liverpool on Monday, August 22. The forward came to the pitch side to meet his former teammates Neville and Roy Keane while they were live on air for Sky Sports.

The Portuguese talisman was dropped the starting XI by United manager Erik ten Hag. Piers Morgan was furious with ten Hag for relegating Ronaldo to the bench.

While quoting the video which saw the forward talking to two former Manchester United players and snubbing Jamie Carragher, he tweeted:

"I strongly suspect he wasn't showing Mr Neville any heartfelt gratitude for his recent observations either… care to tell us what he said to you @GNev2?"

Neville replied to Morgan, claiming it was a friendly exchange between the two.

He tweeted:

"He said "Are you good?" To which I replied "yes, are you good?" He replied "yes". I replied "all the best". Were you expecting something else Piers?"

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United amid the chaos?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. The forward is reportedly keen to play in the Champions League and has been trying to find another club.

However, quite a few clubs have backed out of a move for the forward as he does not fit into their respective plans. As per ESPN, PSG and Bayern Munich confirmed they were looking elsewhere.

Gary Neville spoke about the chaos at Old Trafford and why the owners needed to leave. He said:

"We've blamed the players a lot over the past 10 years but I was excited by many of these signings over the past 10 years. But it's become a graveyard for football players this club, where players are considering whether even to come to this club.

"They can't get them in. Where I got to the point on Saturday was you've got to move away from the players. When a school is underperforming and getting poor results regularly over a period of time, they get put in special measures by government and the kids don't get blamed.

"And that's where Manchester United are. They're in special measures and you can't blame the kids anymore."

The Red Devils fans also held a protest against the owners ahead of the Liverpool game.

