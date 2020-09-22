Gary Neville slams Manchester United board for 'negligence' and lack of efficiency in the transfer market

Manchester United legend Gary Neville delivered a damning verdict of the club's underwhelming business in the 2020 summer transfer window. The Englishman believes that the negligence on behalf of the Red Devils' board and their lack of efficiency could come back to haunt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in need of squad reinforcements. After a difficult first half to the 2019/20 campaign, they completed the purchase of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes who galvanised the side from the moment he arrived. Bruno's influence and the return of key players from injury helped Solskjaer's side climb their way to third place.

Don’t think this will be well-received by Solskjaer #mufc

Shaw: We have a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening, then we must also do it to keep up with the others. — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) September 20, 2020

After successfully managing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, fans and experts alike expected the board to help strengthen the squad this summer. However, a lack of any substantial activity has left the supporters, including Neville, disheartened.

Neville laments Manchester United's lack of efficiency in the market

Donny van de Beek has been Manchester United's only summer signing so far

Speaking about his former club's business in the transfer market on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United captain expressed;

"You see Liverpool getting a player for £40m [Diogo Jota], £25m [Thiago], you see other clubs do it, [Timo] Werner is quite cheap compared to some of the prices of players you see in the market and United always seem to have to pay top dollar and the people at the club will not like that, almost as though they are easy pickings."

The 45-year-old highlighted the 'negligence' on behalf of the board, saying,

Advertisement

"The problem is, they have to find a way to get deals done and they can’t get deals done efficiently. And it is negligence not to get the squad in place, they have had six months since March when lockdown was on being able to deliberate, do zoom calls, connect with agents, move things into place."

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

Neville firmly believes that Manchester United need up to five players in the market, saying that there is 'no excuse' for not getting done with the transfer business beforehand. He stated,

"There is no excuse really for not getting your transfers done before the start of the season. They need four or five players, so to only get one done… I know Liverpool have only got theirs done in the last couple of days, but there is a feeling they are in control."

So far, Donny van de Beek of Ajax has been Manchester United's only piece of business this summer. They have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho but are reportedly reluctant to pay their staggering €120m price tag.

With the window set to shut in just over a fortnight, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can bring in the much-needed reinforcements to their side.

Also read: 10 Most expensive footballers from famous footballing nations