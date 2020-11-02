Gary Neville slams Manchester United's big transfer error

Gary Neville has taken a shot at Manchester United once again and has slammed the club's transfer policy. The former Red Devils defender highlighted the lack of a right-winger who could start big games for the club.

The Sky Sports pundit claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being forced to play a diamond in the midfield as he has too many midfielders at the club. He adds that the plan is not working out, and the need for a right-winger is at an all-time high.

Following Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, Neville said:

"You have six midfield players at the club: Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek and Paul Pogba and you've somehow got to get them into a system, which is forcing Ole to play a diamond. I think there was an element of him thinking he could just put four players in that diamond and it would work after what happened in midweek but Scott McTominay on the right-hand side wasn't working after five minutes."

The former Manchester United star added:

"You have to be comfortable moving out into that wide area; Aaron Wan-Bissaka's already a bit awkward on the ball at right-back, so you need someone to balance it, and the balance on the right is a real problem for United. When Greenwood went off, it was even worse. They wanted Jadon Sancho obviously to play on that side, and it looks like a real bad error in not getting that position recruited. Changing systems, players, having plenty in one position and not enough in others is a real problem." [H/T Metro]

Manchester United were chasing Jadon Sancho during the transfer window but never managed to agree on a deal with Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils were unwilling to match the Bundesliga's side asking price of €120 million. The German outfit had also put a deadline of August 10th for the transfer to occur - almost 2 months before the window actually closed.

Manchester United were also linked with other right-wingers during the summer but did not get any deal over the line. The Red Devils are expected to go back in for Jadon Sancho in January but Borussia Dortmund have no plans to sell him during the season.