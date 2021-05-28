Guam vs China prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

China resume their qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Guam at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Jiangsu on Sunday.

With seven points from five games so far, Li Tie's side are second in Group A behind Syria, but level on points with the Philippines with a game in hand.

The Dragons started the qualifying phase with a bang, beating Maldives 5-0 in the opener followed by a 7-0 shellacking of their weekend rivals. However, a draw and a loss in the next two games punctured some of the early momentum.

They'll be hoping to get back to winning ways against a side rooted at the foot of the group standings without a single point, having lost all five of their matches.

Ranked 198 in the world, the Matao have conceded the highest number of goals in the qualifiers so far with 19, whilst scoring only twice.

Another drubbing on the cards for the island nation?

Guam vs China Head-To-Head

The sides have only met twice before, with China winning on both occasions with a mammoth aggregate score of 26-0, including a 7-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture of this year's qualifiers.

El próximo 30/05 #China jugará el primero de cuatro partidos clave para mantenerse en la clasificación hacia el #Mundial2022. El #TeamDragon sigue preparándose pic.twitter.com/grq8qwDbSB — Super Liga China ⚽️🇨🇳 (@CSLfutbol) May 27, 2021

Guam Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

China Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Guam vs China Team News

Guam

Head coach Suh Dong Won has named a mix of professional and semi-professional footballers for the home stretch of the qualifiers, some of whom are even college students!

The most notable player is Jason Cunliffe, the captain of the side and their all-time highest appearance-maker (59 caps) as well as goal-scorer (22 goals).

As many as nine players are in line to make their international debuts too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

KUAM Sports’ Dave Delgado chatted with members of the Matao, Guam NT ahead of Guam's match against China on Sunday in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Asian Qualifiers Group A.

#GuamFootball #GuamSoccer #GuahanFutbol #AsianQualifiers #GuamMataoWCQ pic.twitter.com/LEpnnX0Xjq — Guam Football Assoc (@GuamFootball) May 28, 2021

China

The Dragons too have named a fairly young squad but experienced stars like Hao Junmin, Wu Xei, and prolific Espanyol striker Wu Lei also feature.

Yang Xu, who scoured four goals against Guam in their last meeting, misses out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yang Xu

Guam vs China Predicted XI

Guam (4-3-3): Dallas Jaye; Alex Lee, Justin Lee, Shawn Nicklaw, Marlon Evans; Kyle Halehale, Travis Nicklaw, John Matkin; Jason Cunliffe, Jacob McDonald, Marcus Lopez.

China (4-3-3): Junling Yan; Zheng Zheng, Wang Gang, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie; Hao Junmin, Wu Xi, Chi Zhongguo, jie, Ai Kesen, Wu Lei.

Guam vs China Prediction

Guam is one of the weakest sides in the world and the writing is on the wall for them. China put seven past the Micronesian outfit in their last match and expect a similar drubbing again on Sunday.

Prediction: Guam 0-5 China