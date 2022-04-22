“Gave away a diamond” – Fans troll ‘loser’ Arsenal as ‘winner’ Aubameyang guides Barcelona to 1-0 triumph over Real Sociedad 

Barcelona edged past Real Sociedad on Thursday evening thanks to former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half header.

Xavi Hernandez's side came into the clash at the Reale Arena off the back of two humiliating defeats. They suffered a Europa League quarter-final exit to Eintracht Frankfurt and a home loss to relegation-threatened Cadiz in the league.

The Blaugrana were unconvincing in their victory over the European chasing Sociedad, with Aubameyang's goal their only effort on target throughout the clash. The visitors also finished with an unusually low 44% possession.

However, the triumph did move Barcelona back up to second in La Liga. Fans were quick to mock Arsenal supporters for letting their star centre-forward leave.

The 32-year-old striker has been a revelation since arriving at the Camp Nou on a free transfer in January. The Gabonese has scored nine goals in his 11 Spanish top-flight appearances so far.

It's fair to say some Gunners supporters are missing the striker, with fans flocking to social media to voice their opinion:

Arsenal4life @Arsenal13010216 AUBAMEYANGGGGGGGG DOING WHAT AUBAMEYANG DOES AUBAMEYANGGGGGGGG DOING WHAT AUBAMEYANG DOES

Benzema Ballon d’Or 2022 @pvblorodriguez Aubameyang turning into prime Eto’o outta nowhere is CRAZY to me, maybe Arsenal really is the problem 🤔 Aubameyang turning into prime Eto’o outta nowhere is CRAZY to me, maybe Arsenal really is the problem 🤔

Pog_Han @poghan006 Since Arsenal are on a low budget and in need of a central foward, I reckon they should sign Aubameyang. Since Arsenal are on a low budget and in need of a central foward, I reckon they should sign Aubameyang.

Bellian🌹 @Belindabridgete @goal Another day for Piers Morgan to tweet @goal Another day for Piers Morgan to tweet😂🙌

Aubameyang rediscovers best form since leaving Arsenal for Barcelona.

It was a difficult start to the season for Aubameyang, having only scored four times in 14 Premier League appearances before dramatically falling out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

In December, The Athletic revealed that the then club-captain had been disciplined for spending longer on compassionate leave than was originally agreed.

That led to the Spanish boss dropping the north London club's highest paid player. He eventually allowed Aubameyang to leave the club on a free transfer following four seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

The decision looks like it may be backfiring on Arteta. While his side are battling to finish in the top four this season, their former player has gone from strength to strength in Catalonia.

His winning goal, which was setup by former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, moved Barca six points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis. However, they are still 15 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 💥 https://t.co/ksaeTbM39X

