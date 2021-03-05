Gazelec Ajaccio vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

This Sunday sees Gazelec Ajaccio face Ligue 1 leaders Lille in the Coupe de France at the Stade Ange Casanoya.

Gazelec Ajaccio are in the fourth tier of French football, while Lille have only lost twice all season. Therefore, they will be confident of brushing their opponents aside here.

So is there any chance of an upset in this game?

Gazelec Ajaccio vs Lille Head-to-Head

Gazelec Ajaccio have seen a number of games canceled in recent weeks, meaning they’ve only played four matches since the beginning of February.

They have won three of those games – including three Coupe de France games.

However, their last match saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Sedan.

Lille, meanwhile, have been in absolutely tremendous form as of late. They’ve won eight of their last ten matches and are currently top of Ligue 1.

Most recently, they defeated Marseille 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points.

In the Coupe de France meanwhile, Christophe Galtier’s side defeated fellow Ligue 1 team Dijon to reach the round-of-32.

The last time these sides faced off was in 2016, in a match that saw Lille run out as 2-4 winners.

Gazelec Ajaccio form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Lille form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Gazelec Ajaccio vs Lille Team News

Gazelec Ajaccio

As of the time of writing, no injuries have been reported within the Gazelec Ajaccio squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Lille striker Burak Yilmaz is still unavailable due to a calf injury, and won’t be back in time for this game. However, Christophe Galtier may well rotate some of his squad for what should be a comfortable game.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gazelec Ajaccio vs Lille Predicted XI

Gazelec Ajaccio predicted XI (4-4-2): Arnaud Balijon, Sonny Duflos, Malick Lopy, Alexandre Durimel, Jean-Pierre Morgan, Clement Goguey, Charly Pereira Lage, Maxime Pelican, Mathieu Guerbert, David Pollet, Maxime Penneteau

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinaldo, Luiz Araujo, Renato Sanches, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Yusuf Yazici

Gazelec Ajaccio vs Lille Prediction

On paper this looks like a one-sided match and it should go that way in execution, too.

Lille are simply too strong for a lower-level side like Gazelec Ajaccio to handle, and even a second-gear performance should be enough for the Ligue 1 leaders to win.

Prediction: Gazelec Ajaccio 0-3 Lille