Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Gaziantep and Galatasaray will square off in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 30 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Girenuspor last weekend. Serginho and Chiquinho scored either side of Alexandru Maxim's penalty to guide their side to all three points.

Galatasaray fell to a harrowing 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Marcao put the Turks ahead in the 29th minute but goals from Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Blaugrana turn the tie around.

They will turn their focus to league action, where they currently sit in 11th spot, having garnered 38 points from 29 matches. Gaziantep are just one point below and occupy the 14th position.

Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

This will be only the seventh meeting between the two sides and Galatasaray are yet to lose a game against Gaziantep.

The Istanbul outfit have five wins to their name, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Goals from Olimpiu Morutan and Kerem Akturkoglu helped Gala secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Gaziantep form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray Team News

Gaziantep FK

Torgeir Borven, Alexander Merkel, Hamza Mendyl and Luka Stankovski have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Torgeir Borven, Alexander Merkel, Hamza Mendyl, Luka Stankovski

Suspension: None

Galatasaray

Arda Turan is still sidelined with a groin injury. Mostafa Mohamed and Omer Bayram are suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injury: Arda Turan

Suspension: Mostafa Mohamed, Omer Bayram

Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Gaziantep Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gunay Guvenec (GK); Alin Tosca, Steven Caulker, Papy Djilobodji; Angelo Sagal, Alexandru Maxim, Amedej Vetrih, Furkan Soyalp, Oguz Ceylan; Joao Figueiredo, Muhammet Demir

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Emre Kilinc; Bafetimbi Gomis

Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray Prediction

Gaziantep have been in poor form over the last few months, which goes in contrast to their bright start to the campaign.

Galatasaray have also struggled for consistency but their derby day victory over Besiktas, as well as their performances across both legs against Barcelona, will boost confidence.

The two sides are expansive in their play and are likely to find the back of the net, but we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Galatasaray

