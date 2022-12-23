Gaziantep vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25, 2022

Gaziantep will welcome Besiktas at the Gaziantep Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday (December 25).

The hosts are in tenth place in the standings. They are winless in their last three games and are coming off a 3-3 draw against Fatih Karagumruk. Gaziantep took part in the Turkish Cup fifth round on Thursday, where goals from Lazar Markovic, Alexandru Maxim and Ertugrul Ersoy helped them beat Boluspor 3-1.

Besiktas, meanwhile, are in eighth place in the standings with 22 points. They have suffered two defeats in their last three outings, including a 2-1 defeat against Galatasaray last time around. Cenk Tosun scored a consolation as Mauro Icardi's brace helped Galatasaray to a 2-1 win.

They beat Sanliurfa 4-2 in their Turkish Cup, thanks to an impressive second-half performance. Besiktas fell two goals behind in the first half but scored four goals after the 67th minute via Cenk Tosun, Wout Weghorst and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times across competitions. Besiktas have been the better team, leading 7-3, with one meeting ending in a draw.

Only three of their 11 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Besiktas's last four games.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in their last three league games, while Besiktas have conceded at least twice in their last four league outings.

Besiktas have the second-best attacking record in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 26 goals in 13 games.

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Prediction

Gaziantep have suffered just one defeat at home across competitions this season and will look to continue that form. They have scored ten goals in their last four games at home and are expected to do so here.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in two of their last three meetings against Gaziantep and will look to put in another strong performance. They have lost their last two away games and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, the Black Eagles are unbeaten in their last six games, including friendlies. Considering the recent history between the two teams, a Besiktas win seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Besiktas

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Besiktas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Cenk Tosun to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes