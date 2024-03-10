Gaziantep vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2024

Gaziantep and Besiktas bring round 29 of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they square off at the Gaziantep Stadium on Monday.

Fernando Santos’ men head into the game unbeaten in the last five meetings between the two teams since November 2020 and will be looking to extend this four-year streak.

Gaziantep continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Antalyaspor last Monday.

Marius Sumudica’s side have now failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory over Istanbulspor on February 11.

With 28 points from 28 matches, Gaziantep are currently 18th in the Super Lig table, one point away from safety as the season approaches its business end.

Elsewhere, Besiktas were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against rivals Galataraay on home turf.

Prior to that, Santos’ men were unbeaten in six consecutive matches — claiming one draw and five wins — a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup.

With 46 points from 28 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the Super Lig standings, three points behind third-placed Trabzonspor in the Europa League qualification spot.

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Gaziantep have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Besiktas are on a five-game unbeaten run against Sumudica’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in November 2020.

Gaziantep have failed to win their last five home matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since January’s 1-0 victory over Bodrum in the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 away matches across all competitions, picking up seven wins and two draws since November.

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Prediction

A run of just one win in 11 Super Lig matches has seen Gaziantep plunge into the relegation zone and put their top-flight status in peril. Off the back of a narrow defeat to Galatasaray, we expect Besiktas to go all out in search of a morale-boosting result and claim all three points against the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Gaziantep 0-2 Besiktas

Gaziantep vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)