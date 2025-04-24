Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Gaziantep host Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.
Gaziantep failed to capitalize on their opportunities in a 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in their last league outing. The loss marked their 12th of the league season and puts them eight points away from a surprise UEFA Europa Conference League qualification with six games left.
Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are on a 16-match unbeaten league run and are a whopping 30 points ahead of Gaziantep, having confirmed a top-two finish following a 3-3 draw with Kayserispor last time out.
Jose Mourinho’s men are five points behind leaders Galatasaray as the final month of the season approaches.
Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday will mark the 15th meeting between the two sides, with Gaziantep winning two and losing 12.
- Gaziantep have lost the last seven editions of the fixture, managing six goals..
- Fenerbahce have scored 12 times in their last five meetings in the fixture.
- Fenerbahce won both previous meetings in the fixture his season by an aggregate scoreline of 7-2.
- Gaziantep are the only team in the top flight this season to have scored the same number of goals as they have conceded (40).
- Sarı Kanaryalar have the best offensive and second-best defensive record in the league, with 77 goals scored and 30 conceded.
Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction
GFK are the heavy underdogs going into the weekend, while Sarı Kanaryalar will be keen to get their late title charge back on track.
Mourinho's side will need to avoid complacency to get the win, thanks to their superior quality and recent form.
Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Fenerbahce
Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of their last 10 matchups.)