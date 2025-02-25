Gaziantep invite Fenerbahce to the Gaziantep Stadium in the group stage of the Turkish Cup on Thursday. The visitors have a 100% record in the competition and are atop Group B while GFK have a win and a loss in two games.

Ad

The hosts have won one of their last six games across competitions. They lost 3-2 at Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Gaziantep conceded thrice by the 58th minute before Semih Güler and Alexandru Maxim added late goals in the second half to reduce the deficit.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are on a 16-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They played a second consecutive draw on Monday, a goalless stalemate at Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

Ad

Trending

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 13 times across competitions, with Fenerbahce leading 11-2.

They have met twice in the Turkish Cup, with Fenerbahce winning both.

Gaziantep haven't scored in three of their last six games across competitions.

Fenerbahce are on a seven-game winning streak against GFK, scoring 16 times.

Gaziantep have lost one of their last 14 home games across competitions, winning 10. They have failed to score in two of their last three home games.

Ten of their 13 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Fenerbahce keeping six clean sheets.

GFK have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 home games across competitions.

Ad

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Gaziantep have lost four of their last five games, conceding eight goals. They have won their three home games in the Turkish Cup this season without conceding. They have failed to score in their last two home meetings against the visitors, though.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last six games. They have won their two games in the Turkish Cup, scoring eight goals without conceding.

Ad

İsmail Yuksek and Diego Carlos continue to be sidelined with injuries. Manager Jose Mourinho started Talisca from the bench against Galatasaray, and the former Al-Nassr striker could start.

Fenerbahce have the upper hand in these meetings? and considering their dominance in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Fenerbahce

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback