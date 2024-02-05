Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Gaziantep will entertain reigning champions Fenerbahce at the Gaziantep Stadium in the Turkish Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in this stage of the competition with a 1-0 home win over Bodrum last month. Papy Djilobodji scored the match-winner in the sixth minute of added time with Lazar Marković providing the assist. The triumph remains their only win from eight games in 2024 thus far.

They have been winless in their four games across all competitions since that victory, playing three draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 13 games across all competitions and have won seven of their eight games in 2024 thus far. They ensured passage into the round of 16 with a 6-0 home triumph over Adanaspor in the previous round, with Michy Batshuayi scoring four goals.

They retained their pole position in the Super Lig standings on Saturday, with a 2-0 away win over Antalyaspor, thanks to goals from Cengiz Ünder and Batshuayi.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times across all competitions thus far. Interestingly, their first-ever official meeting came in the second round of the 2003-04 Turkish Cup. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with a 9-2 lead in wins.

Fenerbahce have secured a league double over the hosts this season, including a 1-0 away win last month.

Gaziantep have suffered just one loss at home in 2024, with that loss coming in the Super Lig against the visitors last month.

Nine of the 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the home team 27-11 in that period.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Gaziantep have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions and have suffered just two losses in that period as well. At home, they have just two wins in their last eight games in all competitions, with both coming in the Turkish Cup. Interestingly, both of their wins against the reigning champions have come at home and they'll look to build on that form.

The Yellow Canaries have won 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets, and have scored at least thrice in seven goals in that period. They have won their last six away games on the spin, keeping three consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Head coach İsmail Kartal is expected to make a couple of changes to the starting XI as he looks to navigate through a busy schedule of fixtures. Michy Batshuayi scored after coming on as a substitute last week and is expected to start ahead of Edin Dzeko.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Fenerbahce

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cengiz Ünder to score or assist any time - Yes