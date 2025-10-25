Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2025

Gaziantep will face Fenerbahce at the Gaziantep Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to life under new head coach Burak Yilmaz and now sit fourth in the league table with 17 points from nine matches.

Ad

GFK beat Antalyaspor 3-2 in their last match, taking a three-goal lead into the break before suffering a late scare as their opponents scored twice in quick succession in the closing 10 minutes, although they ultimately held on to their lead.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, seem to have hit their stride in recent games after a sluggish start to their season. They beat 10-man Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 in their last league outing, featuring first-half efforts from Anderson Talisca and Marco Asensio before following that up with a 1-0 home victory over German side Stuttgart in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit one place and two points above their midweek opponents in the league table and will be keen to widen that gap with a win on Monday.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two teams. Gaziantep have won just two of those games while Fenerbahce have won the other 13.

The visitors have won their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all 15 of their games in this fixture.

Gaziantep have scored 15 goals in the Turkish Super Lig this season. Only league leaders Galatasaray (22) have scored more.

Fenerbahce have conceded six goals in the division so far. Only Galatasaray (4) and Goztepe (3) have conceded fewer.

Ad

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Prediction

GFK kicked off their season with consecutive 3-0 losses but have now gone undefeated in their subsequent seven games. They are underdogs heading into Monday's game, but will rely heavily on their strong home form to perhaps pick up a point here.

Sarı Kanaryalar have won four of their last five games after winning just two of their previous six. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top on Monday.

Ad

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Fenerbahce

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More