Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

Gaziantep will play host to Galatasaray at Kalyon Stadyumu in the Turkish Süper Lig on Saturday.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Preview

Gaziantep have not won any games since their withdrawal from the domestic top flight last season. Gaziantep and Hatayspor halted their campaigns in February following the Turkey–Syria earthquake. Consequently, both teams finished bottom of the standings but were not relegated due to the circumstances.

GFK have been unable to shake off their predicaments, it seems. They have lost all three matches played so far in the new season, posting zero points and sitting bottom of the table. Gaziantep defeated Galatasaray 2-1 in their last league action at Kalyon Stadyumu, but that was a year ago.

Galatasaray kicked off their title defence with a goalless draw against Kayserispor in an away fixture followed by a 2-0 home win against Trabzonspor. They have a game in hand due to their European assignment, which has seen them defeat Molde home and away in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

The visitors are eighth-placed with four points but could leap to the top if they win at Gaziantep and if other results are favourable. Galatasaray will look to exploit the hosts’ poor form. They have been successful at the Kalyon Stadyumu twice – in 2019 (2-0) and 2021 (2-1) - and could do it again, considering their impressive form.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gaziantep have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Galatasaray.

Gaziantep have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Gaziantep have scored four goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Galatasaray have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Gaziantep have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Galatasaray have won four times and drawn once.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction

Gaziantep will be without injured centre-forward Ilker Karakas but new recruit Furkan Soyalp is quite promising, with one goal scored and one assist delivered in three matches.

Mauro Icardi, who joined Galatasaray on loan from PSG last season, has quickly become a household name in the Turkish Süper Lig. He finished as the club’s top scorer with 22 goals and also led the club’s assists chart with seven. He remains Galatasaray’s main attacking threat.

Galatasaray come into the game as the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-3 Galatasaray

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Galatasaray to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gaziantep to score - Yes