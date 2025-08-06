Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Gaziantep will host Galatasaray at the Gaziantep Stadium on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Super Lig campaign. The home side had their struggles in the Turkish top flight last season but ultimately finished 14th in the table, a healthy eight points above the drop zone, and will be targeting a much better season this year.
They locked horns with Bodrum in their league opener last season, beating the then newly-promoted side 1-0 thanks to a late winner from substitute Enric Saborit.
Galatasaray continued their dominance of Turkish football last season as they lifted their 25th Super Lig title after finishing 11 points above rivals Fenerbahce in second place. They performed brightly during the off-season, beating the likes of Umraniyespor, Admira Wacker, Cagliari and Strasbourg before playing out a 2-2 draw with Italian Serie A side Lazio last time out.
The champions kicked off their league campaign last season with a 2-1 comeback win over Hatayspor, featuring late goals from Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi. They will be looking to get off to a winning start here as they begin their hunt for a fourth consecutive Super Lig title.
Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 13 meetings between Gaziantep and Galatasaray. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 10 times, with their other two contests ending level.
- The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 11-3.
- The hosts have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.
- Cimbom had the best offensive and defensive records in the Turkish top flight last season with 91 goals scored and 31 conceded.
Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction
Gaziantep are on a nine-game winless streak stretching back to last season and have a huge task ahead of them this weekend. They failed to win any of their final three home games last season and will head into this one as underdogs.
Galatasaray are in fine form ahead of the opening weekend, having gone 16 straight games without defeat. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top here as well.
Prediction: Gaziantep 1-3 Galatasaray
Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)