Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Gaziantep will welcome Galatasaray to the Gaziantep Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. The hosts have won seven of their 20 league games this season and are in 10th place in the league table with 26 points. Cimbom are at the top of the standings with 54 points.

GFK saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions ended after six games in their previous outing as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Samsunspor last month. Kenan Kodro had equalized in the 47th minute and substitute Soner Aydoğdu scored the match-winner for Samsunspor in the 87th minute.

The visitors suffered their first defeat across all competitions since August on Thursday, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Ajax in the UEFA Europa League. Victor Osimhen scored a consolation goal in the stoppage time in that match. They played Konyaspor in their previous league outing and secured a 1-0 home win.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 12 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, with 10 wins. GFK have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

The league leaders have the best attacking record in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring 53 goals in 20 goals.

Gaziantep are unbeaten in their last 12 home games, recording nine wins. They have also kept nine clean sheets during that period.

Galatasaray are on a five-game winning streak in this fixture and registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Prediction

Gaziantep have lost just one of their last 13 home games in the Turkish Super Lig, keeping five consecutive clean sheets. Just four of their 28 goals in the league this season have been conceded at home.

New signing İzzet Ali Erdal has trained with the squad and is in contention to start here. Godfrey Bitok is a long-term absentee and has not played since August.

Cimbom have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the Super Lig this season, winning 17 of their 20 games. They have won eight of their nine away games in the league, scoring 25 goals, and are strong favorites. They have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Mauro Icardi is a long-term absentee while Kerem Demirbay and Ismail Jakobs will also sit this one out. Berkan Kutlu is likely to replace Jakobs here.

Considering their visitors' dominance in this fixture and unbeaten record in the league thus far, Cimbom are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gaziantep 1-2 Galatasaray

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

