GC Zurich vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

GC Zurich will play city rivals FC Zurich at the Letzigrund Stadion in a Swiss Super League matchday 20 fixture on Sunday.

Grasshoppers are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Young Boys last weekend. Donat Rrudhani stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 73rd minute.

FC Zurich, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at home to FC Basel.

The draw left them in third spot in the table, having garnered 32 points from 19 games. GC Zurich are ninth with 21 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

GC Zurich vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 252nd iteration of the Zurich derby. GC Zurich have 121 wins to their name, FC Zurich were victorious on 90 occasions while 38 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when FC Zurich claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

The last 11 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Four of Grasshoppers' last five league games have produced less than three goals.

FC Zurich have the joint-best defensive record in the league with just 17 goals conceded in 19 games (alongside Young Boys).

GC Zurich vs FC Zurich Prediction

The biggest derby in Swiss football takes place this weekend, with city bragging rights, as well as three points on offer. Both sides share the same stadium but there is no love lost between both sets of fans.

Grasshopper have lost the last three derbies and will be looking to buck this trend. Bruno Berner's side pushed Young Boys all the way last weekend before succumbing to a narrow defeat and they can draw inspiration from their display at Stadion Wankdorf. FC Zurich, for their part, are still in the hunt for European qualification but are level on points with fourth-placed Servette.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-intensity encounters and highly entertaining. We are backing FC Zurich to claim all three points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: GC Zurich 2-3 FC Zurich

GC Zurich vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals