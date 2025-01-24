GC Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025 

GC Zurich and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 20 clash on Saturday (January 25th). The game will be played at Letzigrund Stadion.

The hosts will be looking to build on a 1-0 away win over Sion last weekend. They suffered an early setback when Saulo Decarli was sent off in the fourth minute. Tomas Veron scored the match-winner in the 64th minute as the 10-man visitors went on to claim maximum points.

Young Boys, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Celtic in their penultimate UEFA Champions League phase game. Loris Benito scored an unfortunate own goal in the 86th minute to decide the game.

YB will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them share the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Winterthur.

The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 19 games. Grasshoppers are 10th on 18 points.

GC Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 95 wins from the last 243 head-to-head games. GC Zurich were victorious on 93 occasions while 55 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2024 when Grasshoppers claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Grasshoppers' last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Young Boys' last four games across competitions have been level at the break.

GC Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

GC Zurich are unbeaten in their last five league games, subsequently boosting their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone. The Zurich outfit claimed victory when the two sides met earlier this season and will be aiming to claim consecutive wins in this fixture for the first time in 11 years.

Young Boys' horrible Champions League campaign continued in midweek as they lost a seventh game in the competition, leaving them at the foot of the standings as one of just two sides yet to register their first points in the tournament.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: GC Zurich 1-1 Young Boys

GC Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

