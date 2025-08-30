Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Fenerbahce return to action in the Turkish Super Lig when they take on Genclerbirligi at the Eryaman Stadium on Sunday. The Yellow Canaries recently parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho following their heartbreak in the Champions League qualifiers and now begin a new path without the Portuguese tactician.

Ad

It has been a difficult return to the Turkish top flight for Genclerbirligi, who have lost each of their opening three matches while conceding five goals and scoring twice so far.

Having kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Samsunspor on August 9, Huseyin Eroglu’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat versus Antalyaspor in their first home game on August 17, six days before losing 2-1 at Gaziantep.

While Genclerbirligi will look to get their season up and running this weekend, it is worth noting that they have failed to win their last five home games against Fenerbahce, losing four and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in March 2015.

Ad

Trending

As for Fenerbahce, their Champions League qualifying dreams came to a brutal end at the last hurdle as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Benfica in the second leg of their playoff clash to lose the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

The Yellow Canaries have failed to feature in Europe’s top-tier club competition for a 16th consecutive season, stretching back to the 2008-09 campaign, when they finished rock-bottom in Group G.

Ad

Fenerbahce return to action in the Super Lig, where they have picked up four points from the opening two matches, playing out a goalless draw with Goztepe in their season opener on August 16, six days before claiming a 3-1 victory over Kocaelispor.

Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having secured 31 wins from the last 49 meetings between the two teams.

Genclerbirligi have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Fenerbahce have failed to taste victory in their last four competitive away matches (3L, 1D), having won each of the previous six games preceding this run.

Genclerbirligi are unbeaten in 10 of their 12 home games in 2025, picking up eight wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Still reeling from their Champions League qualification heartbreak, Fenerbahce will look to secure a morale-boosting result at the Eryaman Stadium this weekend. Given the gulf in depth and quality between the two teams, we fancy the Yellow Canaries to secure maximum points and leave the hosts empty-handed once again.

Prediction: Genclerbirligi 0-3 Fenerbahce

Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in nine of their last 10 encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More