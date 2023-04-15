Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

Genk will host Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Belgian Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant first half of their campaign but have seen their season unravel in recent weeks with their title ambitions now in danger. They were beaten 2-0 by Standard Liege in their last league outing, finding themselves two goals down at the interval and failing to find a way back into the game.

Genk sit atop the league standings with 71 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Anderlecht have endured a largely underwhelming league campaign although results have begun looking up under manager Brian Riemer. They played out a goalless draw against Westerlo and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 46 points from 32 games. They will aim to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Genk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 meetings between Genk and Anderlecht. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

Genk are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Six of Anderlecht's 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Blauw-Wit have picked up 40 points on home turf in the league this season, the highest in the Belgian top-flight so far.

The Purple & Whites have kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season. Only Gent (13) and Royal Antwerp (17) have kept more.

Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Genk have won just one of their last five matches and two of their last eight. They have, however, been solid on home turf this season and will be hopeful of a result this weekend.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games across all competitions and are undefeated in their last seven. They have won their last three away matches and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Anderlecht

Genk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

