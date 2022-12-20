Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022

Genk will welcome Anderlecht to the Cegeka Arena in their Belgian Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday (December 21).

The hosts won the competition in 2021 but couldn't retain the title last season, losing in the seventh round to arch-rivals Club Brugge. Genk beat Westerlo 1-0 in the previous round, thanks to a Paul Onuachu first-half winner. Anderlecht, meanwhile, made the final of the previous edition against Gent, losing 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Both teams are playing their first competitive game since November. They met in the Belgian Pro League at Lotto Park, where goals from Onuachu and Gerardo Arteaga helped Genk to a 2-0 win.

Genk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 85 times across competitions. Anderlecht lead 46-23, while 16 games have ended in draws.

They have met five times in the Belgian Cup, with Anderlecht leading 3-2. Genk won 2-1 when they last met in the semifinal in the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

Genk and Anderlecht have endured contrasting fortunes in the Belgian Pro League this season. The hosts are atop the standings with 46 points, while Anderlecht are in 11th place with 20 points.

Genk have the best attacking and defensive record in the league, scoring 45 goals in 17 games and conceding 15 goals.

Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Genk have been in tremendous form this season, riding an 11-game winning streak. They have scored 15 goals in their last four home games and will look to continue that momentum.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in their form in recent games, losing just once in their last six outings, with that defeat coming against Genk. Considering the same, Genk should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Anderlecht

Genk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Genk to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

