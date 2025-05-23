Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Genk will host Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in the final matchday of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The fate of both teams have been decided but they will both be looking to end their seasons in respectable fashion.

Genk finished the regular season nine points ahead in first place but have had an unconvincing postseason and are now set to finish in third place having lost five of their nine playoff games. De Smurfen picked up their third playoff victory with a 4-1 win over Gent last week and will be looking to round off the season with another consolation victory in front of the home fans.

Anderlecht have the same playoff record as Sunday's hosts with five losses, one draw and three wins but will be finishing the season in fourth place and are headed for next season's Europa League second qualifying rounds. The visitors' last outing against title contenders Club Brugge ended in a 3-1 defeat, making it three consecutive losses across all competitions, but Besnik Hasi’s side will be hoping to return to winning ways on the final matchday.

Genk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 98th meeting between these two sides. Genk have won 30 of their previous matchups, 17 have ended in draws while Anderlecht have won the remaining 50.

The hosts have been rampant in front of goal in this fixture and have scored 19 goals across the last 10 editions.

The visitors have only two wins across the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The sides have met three times this season. Genk won all three of those games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1.

Only Club Brugge (85), Westerlo (69) and USG (68) have scored more goals in the Belgian top-flight this season than Genk's 67.

Anderlecht have the second-best defensive record in the league with a goal concession tally of 38.

Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Blauw-Wit are clear favorites going into the weekend clash, thanks to their solid home record, which is the best in the league.

Purple & White will be satisfied to get a draw against a side who have already beaten them thrice this season but will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Anderlecht

Genk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

