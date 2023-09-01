Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Genk host Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday (September 3) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had mixed results this campaign, most recently drawing goalless with Charleroi. Genk drew 2-2 on aggregate against Turkish Super Lig outfit Adana Demirspor last time out before winning the shootout to reach the Conference League group stage. Genk are eighth with seven points in the Pro League.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. They returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Sporting Charlero. Theo Leoni and substitute Francis Amuzu got on the scoresheet in either half to secure all three points for Brian Riemer's men.

The visitors are atop the Pro League standings with 12 points from five games.

Genk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between the two sides, with Genk trailing 48-26.

Genk have won five of their last six games in the fixture.

Anderlecht have kept just one clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.

Genk have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding once.

Anderlecht have scored one away goal in the Pro League this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Genk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Genk are on a five-game unbeaten streak but have won just two of their last eight games across competitions. They're undefeated in three home games, though.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and have now won eight of their last 10 games across competitions. They have, however, lost three of their last four away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Genk 1-0 Anderlecht

Genk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)