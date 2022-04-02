Genk vs AS Eupen prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Genk and AS Eupen will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 33 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a 3-1 defeat away to defending champions Club Brugge before the international break. Sargis Adamyan rounded off the scoring for the home side in the 74th minute.

Eupen settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with KV Mechelen on home turf. First-half goals from Boris Lambert and Rob Schoofs saw both sides cancel each other out in a game that also saw two first-half red cards issued.

The draw means the Liege outfit currently occupy 15th spot, having garnered 32 points from 32 matches. Genk sit in eighth position and have 45 points to show for their efforts in 32 games.

Genk vs AS Eupen Head-to-Head

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides and Genk have been historically superior, with 10 wins to their name.

Three matches ended in a draw, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on two occasions.

One of those wins came in their most recent meeting. Smail Prevljak scored a brace to guide Eupen to a 3-2 victory despite being reduced to 10 men.

Genk form guide: L-L-D-W-L

AS Eupen form guide (all competitions): D-LW-L-D

Genk vs AS Eupen Team News

Genk

Simen Jukleroed has been ruled out with an injury, while Jay-Dee Geusens is a doubt. Mujaid Sadick is suspended, having been dismissed in the defeat to Club Brugge.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu is back in training and could feature in the game.

Injuries: Simen Jukleroed

Suspension: Mujaid Sadick

Doubtful: Jay-Dee Geusens

AS Eupen

Leonardo Rocha is unavailable, while Benoit Poulain and Carlos Apna Embalo are doubts for the trip to Genk. Jordi Amat Mass is suspended.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Benoit Poulain, Carlos Apna Embalo

Unavailable: Leonardo Rocha

Suspension: Jordi Amat Mass

Genk vs AS Eupen Predicted XI

Genk (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz; Mike Ndayoshimiye, Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Theo Bongonda, Paul Onuachu, Junya Ito

AS Eupen (3-4-3): Abdul Nurudeen (GK); Jonathan Heris, Emmanuel Agbadou, Boris Lambert; Teddy Alloh, James Jeggo, Gary Magnee, Andreas Beck; Smail Prevljak, Stef Peeters, Isaac Nuhu

Genk vs AS Eupen Prediction

The two sides have open and expansive styles of play, which could translate into a high-scoring game. Genk are favorites in the game and despite their inconsistencies, will fancy their chances of securing all three points.

Eupen have managed just one win from their last 14 league matches and we are backing their poor run to continue with another defeat in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Genk 4-2 Eupen

