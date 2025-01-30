Genk vs Beerschot Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Genk and Beerschot trade tackles in a Jupiler Pro League round 24 clash on Saturday at Cegeka Arena.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Westerlo last weekend. They were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Zakaria El Ouahdi and Toluwalase Arokodare, before Isa Sakamoto pulled one back with three minutes to go.

Beerschot, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a harrowing four-goal thrashing at home to Royale Union. Franjo Ivanovic scored either side of Ousseynou Niang's 18th-minute goal to give Union a three-goal lead at the break as Beerschot were reduced to 10 men following Faisal Al Ghamdi's 33rd-minute red card. Promise David added a fourth 20 minutes into the second half to add insult to injury.

The defeat left Dirk Kuyt's side at the foot of the table with 13 points from 23 games, while Genk lead the way at the summit with 51 points.

Genk vs Beerschot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Beerschot have three wins from five head-to-head games with Genk, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in August saw Genk claim a 4-3 comeback away win.

Four of ther five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of Genk's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Beerschot are winless in nine competitive games, losing five.

Genk have the best home record in the league, with 31 points from 11 games.

Beerschot have lost their last five away games.

Genk vs Beerschot Prediction

Genk hold a three-point lead atop the summit. Their imperious home form has been crucial to their performances, having won their last 10 games.

Beerschot are on course to get relegated, having won just twice all season, but have a superior record in the fixture. This will be a clash between first and last, where the hosts should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Beerschot

Genk vs Beerschot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals

