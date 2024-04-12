Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Genk and Cercle Brugge will trade tackles in a Jupiler League Championship playoff fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The home side are coming off a 1-0 away win over Royal Antwerp last weekend. Anouar Ait El Hadj's 44th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a shock 3-2 away win over Union Saint-Gilloise. They took a two-goal lead by the sixth minute through Alan Minda and Ahoueke Denkey.

Gustaf Nilsson halved the deficit from the spot in first half injury time but Thibo Somers restored Brugge's two-goal lead in the 71st minute. Dennis Eckert Ayensa scored a futile second goal for Union in injury time.

The win saw them climb to fifth spot in the table with 28 points to their name. Genk are fourth on 30 points.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 36 wins to their name, 20 games ended in a draw while Cercle Brugge were victorious on 13 occasions.

One of those draws came in January 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Genk's last six league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Cercle Brugge have lost just one of their last seven away games (four wins).

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Genk are hitting form at the right time, having won their two games in the Playoffs so far. The wins have taken them just five points off the summit and Wouter Vrancken's side will be aiming to keep the pressure up with victory here.

Cercle Brugge, for their part, dented Union's title hopes with their shock win last week. The victory saw the Green and Black go four games unbeaten and they are firmly in the race for European qualification.

Genk are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games and we are backing the Blauw-Wit to claim maximum points with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Genk 1-0 Cercle Brugge

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals