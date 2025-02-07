Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

League leaders Genk will entertain Cercle Brugge at the Cegeka Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Blauw-Wit have won 17 of their 24 league games and are at the top of the table with 54 points, six more than reigning champions Club Brugge. The visitors are in ninth place with 29 points.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the league in 2025 and registered a 1-0 home win over Beerschot. Joris Kayembe scored the only goal of the match in the 30th minute. They played Club Brugge in the second leg of the Belgian Cup semifinals on Wednesday and were held to a 1-1 draw. Brugge progressed to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Groen en Zwart extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 games last week, with a 1-1 draw against Standard Liège in the Belgian Pro League. Substitute Flávio Nazinho broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, just two minutes after coming off the bench and Lazare Amani bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for Liège.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 72 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 37 wins. Brugge have 14 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Blauw-Wit registered a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in September, their first win in this fixture after three games.

Cercle Brugge have drawn five of their last eight league outings, with all games producing under 2.5 goals.

Genk have lost just one of their last 13 meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins.

The hosts have scored 47 goals in 24 league games, 22 more than Groen en Zwart.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Blauw-Wit have lost just two of their last 14 games in all competitions, with both registered in away meetings against Club Brugge. They have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in all competitions this season and are on an 11-game winning streak in this fixture.

Carlos Cuesta sealed a move to Galatasaray and will play no part here. Winger Yira Sor remains sidelined with an injury. Yaimar Medina will also miss this match with a muscle injury.

Groen en Zwart are unbeaten in their last 10 games but have played 1-1 draws in their last two league outings. While they are unbeaten in their last four away league games, three have ended in draws. They have won just two of their last 13 away games in the Belgian Pro League.

New signing Steve Ngoura is nursing a thigh injury and is not yet an option for this match. Flávio Nazinho scored last week and is likely to get the nod to start here.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last six home games in this fixture and, considering their 11-game winning streak in the league at home, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

