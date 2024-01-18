Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Genk and Cercle Brugge will resume their Jupiler League campaign when they square off at the Cegeka Arena in a matchday 21 clash on Saturday.

The hosts were last in action when they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Royal Antwerp at the same venue in December. Alieu Fadera broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, while Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare stepped off the bench to guarantee the win with a a brace in two minutes.

Cercle Brugge's last league game came in a 2-0 defeat away to Anderlecht. Anders Dreyer and Luis Vazquez scored in either half to guide their side to the win.

The defeat left them in seventh place, having garnered 31 points from 20 games. Genk are fourth with 34 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 36 wins to their name, Cercle Brugge were victorious on 13 occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Genk claimed a 1-0 away victory.

That game halted a run of four successive head-to-head games to witness goals at both ends.

Seven of Genk's last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Cercle Brugge have the joint second-best away defensive record in the league, having conceded 10 goals in 10 games on their travels.

Five of Genk's last six games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Genk did not perform at their usual standards in the first half of the season and are 14 points off league leaders Royal Union. Wouter Vrancken will be hoping his side up the ante after the Christmas break starting with Cercle Brugge's visit on Saturday.

Groen en Zwart are flying high and are currently in the hunt for European qualification. However, their recent and overall record against Genk does not inspire confidence, as they are without a victory in the last nine head-to-head games.

We are backing the home side to keep this run going with a comfortable multi-goal victory.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Cercle Brugge

Genk vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half