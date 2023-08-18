Genk vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023

Genk will host Charleroi at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side opened their league campaign with a 4-0 demolition of newly-promoted Molenbeek before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Eupen in their second match. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Cercle Brugge, profiting from a second-half own goal.

Genk sit fifth in the league table with six points from three games and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

Charleroi, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Leuven in their league opener and then lost 2-1 to Cercle on matchday two. They faced Standard Liege in their last game, playing out a 1-1 draw against Les Rouches with team captain Marco Ilaimaharitra scoring a late leveler from the spot before receiving a red card minutes later.

The visitors sit 11th in the Pro League standings with two points. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Genk vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between Genk and Charleroi. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last nine across all competitions.

Genk are the third-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of five.

Only six of Charleroi's 14 league defeats last season came away from home.

Genk vs Charleroi Prediction

Genk are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are without a win on home turf this season and will be desperate to pick up their first home victory this weekend.

Charleroi are on a three-game winless streak and are without a win in their last five matches. They have lost their last two away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Charleroi

Genk vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)