Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Genk will host Club Brugge at the Cegeka Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024-25 Beker van Belgie semifinal clash. The home side have been brilliant in their league assignments this season but will break from that this week as they resume their quest for a first cup title since the 2020-21 campaign.

They were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the tie last month with Tolu Arokodare opening the scoring for the Blauw-Wit midway through the first half before Club Brugge turned the game on its head in the second half featuring strikes from Joel Ordonez and Christos Tzolis.

The visitors have hit a rough patch in recent games after a brilliant three months and will hope a change of scenery this week can spur a change of fortune for the rest of their season.

FCB are the record winners of the Beker van Belgie, lifting the title on 11 different occasions. They have, however, failed to win the competition in 10 years and will be looking to snap that streak this season.

Genk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 95th meeting between Genk and Club Brugge. The home side have won 31 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 45 times with their other 18 contests ending level.

The visitors have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Genk have scored 47 goals in the Pro League this season, a tally bettered only by their midweek opponents (53).

Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction

The Blauw-Wit are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. They have been brilliant at the Cegeka Arena all season and will rely heavily on their home advantage to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are winless in their last four games after winning 10 of their previous 11. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should hold on to secure a draw this week.

Prediction: Genk 2-2 Club Brugge

Genk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

