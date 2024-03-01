Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Genk will entertain Club Brugge at the Cegeka Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, as they are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two wins on the spin. In their previous outing, Yira Sor made an instant impact coming off the bench, as his 71st-minute strike helped Genk record a 1-0 away win over Charleroi.

The visitors met arch-rivals Anderlecht in the league last week, suffering a 2-1 home loss. Thanks to Hans Vanaken's assist, Ferran Jutglà broke the deadlock in the 18th minute to give Club Brugge an early lead. Anderlecht saw a late resurgence and scored twice after the 79th minute, including an injury-time winner, to register a comeback win.

Brugge's poor run continued in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the semi-final second leg, giving away a one-goal advantage from the first leg.

Genk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 108 times in all competitions. The visitors have a better record in these meetings, with a 51-35 lead in wins and 22 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. Interestingly, all three wins ended with a scoreline of 3-1. The reverse fixture in September earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Club Brugge have just one win in their last five league outings, suffering two defeats.

Genk have suffered just one loss in their last 17 home games in all competitions, with that defeat coming in the Belgian Pro League last month.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Belgian Pro League this season, conceding 26 goals in 27 league games. The hosts have conceded 27 goals in as many games.

Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction

Blauw-Wit have registered back-to-back wins in the league for the first time in 2024 and will look to continue that form. They have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 10 home games in the Belgian Pro League. Interestingly, they have scored three goals apiece in four of their last five home meetings against the capital club and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing.

Blauw-Zwart have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since October. They failed to score for the first time in 14 games in their 2-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They are winless in their last three away games in all competitions, suffering two losses and scoring just twice, which is cause for concern.

Head coach Ronny Deila will be without the services of Simon Mignolet for the trip to Genk after the goalkeeper was injured in the 85th minute of the Belgian Cup match on Wednesday. Top-scorer Igor Thiago is back after serving a suspension, which should help them regain goalscoring form.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form and goalscoring record in recent meetings against the visitors, Genk are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genk 3-2 Club Brugge

Genk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hans Vanaken to score or assist any time - Yes

