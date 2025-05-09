Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Genk will host Club Brugge at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League championship playoffs. The home side have suffered a complete capitulation in the playoffs after a brilliant regular season campaign and now look set to miss out on both the league title and Champions League football.
They suffered a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last match and were right in the game after a cagey first half before a red card for Ibrahima Sory Bangoura early in the second half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.
Club Brugge have enjoyed a solid season but know they have to rely on results elsewhere if they are to retain their league title. They coasted to a 4-1 comeback win over a wayward Gent side in their last league outing before beating Anderlecht 2-1 last weekend to secure their first Belgian Cup title in a decade.
The visitors sit second in the table with 46 points and cannot afford to drop any points in the final three games of the season if they are to emerge as champions.
Genk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 96 meetings between Genk and Club Brugge. The home side have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 46 times, with their other 19 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.
- Club Brugge are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal tally of 80.
Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction
Blauw-Wit are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last five matches. They have lost their last two games at the Cegeka Arena and will head into the weekend clash as underdogs.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories and have lost just one of their last nine competitive outings. They have the best away record in the division this season and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Genk 0-1 Club Brugge
Genk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six league matchups)