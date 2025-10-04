Genk vs Dender Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

KRC Genk and Dender will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League round 10 clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Cegeka Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Ferencvaros at the same venue in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Barnabas Varga's 44th-minute strike settled the contest.

The Blue-Black will turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 comeback away win over St. Truiden last weekend.

Dender, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to RAAL La Louviere.

The stalemate left them at the foot of the standings, having garnered just three points from nine games. Genk are ninth with 11 points to show for their efforts in nine games.

Genk vs Dender Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have five wins from six head-to-head games. Dender have been victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Genk claimed a 1-0 away win.

Dender have made a nine-game winless start to the season, losing six games.

Genk's six league games to produce a winner this term have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Dender have failed to score in seven of their nine league games this season.

Genk have won just one of six home games played across competitions this term (four losses).

Genk vs Dender Prediction

Genk have struggled in home games this season, having lost their last three games in front of their fans. However, they still enter this game as heavy favorites and will be aiming to use this game to kick-start what has been a stop-start campaign to this point. Their games have tended to be keenly contested.

Dender, for their part, have struggled this season and are already in danger of seeing their two-year spell in the top-flight come to an end this term. They sit bottom of the standings and their hopes of registering a maiden win this term appear slim, having suffered a 4-0 thrashing on their most recent visit to this ground.

Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Genk 3-0 Dender

Genk vs Dender Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals

