Genk vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023 

Genk host Eupen at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday on matchday two of the Belgian Pro League 2023-24 season, looking to make it back-to-back wins.

The Smurfs began their top-flight campaign with a stunning 4-0 demolition of RWD Molenbeek last weekend.

Alieu Fadera opened the scoring for Genk in the 31st minute before Bryan Heynen doubled their advantage from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Daniel Munoz made it 3-0 just before the break while Carlos Cuesta put the final nail in Molenbeek's coffin with a fourth goal in the 71st minute.

To say Genk were dominant would be an understatement, as Wouter Vrancken's side mustered nearly three times as many shots in the game (29) as Molenbeek did (10). They also mustered almost thrice as many on target (11 to 4).

A penalty shootout loss to Servette in Europe might've dampened the atmosphere in the camp though, as Genk were eliminated from the second qualifying round of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Speaking of Eupen, the Pandas blew away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 on the opening day against Westerlo. Yentl Van Genechten fired them in front 20 minutes after the kick-off and made it 2-0 soon after the start of the second half.

Florian Kohfeldt's side were cruising towards a comfortable victory but Westerlo fought back late on. Nicolas Madsen reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 69th minute before Lucas Stassin equalized for Eupen in the first minute of stoppage time.

Genk vs Eupen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, with Genk winning 12 times against Eupen and losing just twice.

Eupen have won just one of their last seven clashes with Genk.

Genk have won their last five home games against Eupen and have never lost to them at home in nine matches.

Just one of the last 10 games between the sides have ended in draws.

Genk vs Eupen Prediction

Genk began their season with a bang, but the European heartbreak in the midweek upset their momentum. Nonetheless, they remain a menacing side in the league. Eupen's collapse in the first game showed a shaky defense and this could be exploited by Genk's talented attacking vanguard.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Eupen

Genk vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes