Genk vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Genk will host Gent at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and are falling behind in the title race. They were beaten 1-0 by Standard Liege in their last league match, conceding the sole goal of the game midway through the second half before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Genk sit sixth in the league table with 24 points from 15 games. They are four points behind their weekend opponents and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points on Sunday.

Gent, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and remain in contention for the league title. They played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last match, taking the lead just before the break via a Julien De Sart penalty before their opponents leveled the scores early in the second half.

Genk vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 81 meetings between Genk and Gent. The hosts have won 38 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last seven across all competitions.

Genk are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Jupiler Pro League this season with a goal tally of 28.

Gent have conceded six goals on the road in the league this season. Only Cercle Brugge (5) have conceded fewer.

Genk vs Gent Prediction

Genk are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 10 games at the Cegeka Arena and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Gent, on the other hand, are on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. They have won their last three away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Genk 0-1 Gent

Genk vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)