Genk host Gent at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in the opening Championship Round game of the Jupiler Pro League. The hosts were the standout side during the regular season and will now kick off the playoffs in first place with 34 points as they continue their push for a first league title since the 2018-19 season.

They beat Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in their last match. Efforts from Tolu Arokodare and Hyun-gyu Oh handed Blauw-Wit a two-goal lead late in the day before USG halved the deficit with a minute left.

Gent, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Kortrijk before the break, conceding in either half before Noah Fadinga came off the bench to score a late consolation. Danijel Milicevic's side are languishing the bottom of the pile with 23 points.

Genk vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between Genk and Gent, who trail 39-28.

There have been 18 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Genk have lost one of their last seven games in the fixture.

Gent scored 41 goals during the regular season, the second-fewest of any team in the top-half of the table.

Blauw-Wit are the only side in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat at home.

Genk vs Gent Prediction

Genk are on a 10-game unbeaten streak, winning seven. They have been outstanding at the Cegeka Arena all season and head into the weekend clash as the clear favourites.

Gent, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games and three of their last eight. They have struggled in this fixture in recent games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Genk 2-0 Gent

Genk vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last four matchups.)

