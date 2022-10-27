Genk vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2022 

Genk will host Mechelen at the Cegeka Arena on Friday (October 28) night in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under manager Wouter Vrancken, going full steam ahead in their pursuit of a fifth league title. They beat Royal Antwerp 3-1 away in their last game. Bryan Heynen opened the scoring in the 13th minute before team top scorer Paul Onuachu scored a brace. Genk are atop the standings with 37 points from 14 games.

Mechelen, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their league campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Danny Buijs just three months after his appointment. The visitors have, however, performed well under new manager Steven Defour. Mechelen recently picked up a 2-1 comeback win over KAS Eupen, thanks to goals from Alessio Da Cruz and Julien Ngoy.

Mechelen are 11th in the standings with 17 points from 14 games.

Genk vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Genk and Mechelen. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while the visitors have won half that tally.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Genk are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

Mechelen have picked up just four points from six away league games this season, the fewest in the Belgian top flight.

The Blauw-Wit have picked up 19 points at home this season. Only Royal Antwerp (21) have picked up more.

The league leaders are the most prolific team in the Pro League this season, scoring 36 times.

Genk vs Mechelen Prediction

Genk are on a brilliant seven-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home this season and will fancy their chances here.

Mechelen, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their last seven games. They have, however, won just one of their last 12 away outings and could lose here.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Mechelen

Genk vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

