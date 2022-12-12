Genk vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2022

Genk and Metz will continue to prepare for their respective return to league action when they face off in a friendly on Tuesday (December 13).

The Belgian Jupiler League outfit are on a run of 13 wins across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Genk turned in a resilient team performance as they came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over Elche on Saturday.

They have now won 13 games across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over KVC Westerlo in the Belgium Cup on November 9.

With their cup last-16 clash against Anderlecht on the horizon, Genk will head into Tuesday looking to maintain their string of impressive performances.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



Onze ploeg won met 3-1 tijdens de oefenpartij tegen Herenveen. Uitlopen, douchen, rusten en koffers maken want morgen vertrek richting winterstage. 🤟



Lees hier het 𝘄𝗲𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗷𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗴 bit.ly/3FvRMe7 Hoofdstuk 1 van “𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝟮 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝟮"Onze ploeg won met 3-1 tijdens de oefenpartij tegen Herenveen.Uitlopen, douchen, rusten en koffers maken want morgen vertrek richting winterstage. 🤟Lees hier het 𝘄𝗲𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗷𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗴 Hoofdstuk 1 van “𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝟮 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝟮" ☑️Onze ploeg won met 3-1 tijdens de oefenpartij tegen Herenveen. ➡️Uitlopen, douchen, rusten en koffers maken want morgen vertrek richting winterstage. 🤟Lees hier het 𝘄𝗲𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗷𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗴 ▶️ bit.ly/3FvRMe7 https://t.co/j95J1wywzT

Meanwhile, Metz were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they suffered a 5-1 thrashing against AJ Auxerre.

Before that, they were on a four-game winning streak across competitions, including successive victories over US Raonnaise and Sas Epinal in the Coupe de France. Metz are eighth in the French Ligue 2, picking up 21 points from 15 games.

Genk vs Metz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Genk and Metz, with their first coming in July 2007, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Metz have won four of their last five games across competitions, with their 5-1 loss to AJ Auxerre on Friday being the exception.

Genk are on a 13-game winning streak across competitions and are unbeaten in 19 games since July, claiming 18 wins and one draw.

Metz have not kept a clean sheet in five of their last six outings, conceding 11 goals.

Genk vs Metz Prediction

While Metz will look to return to winning ways, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Genk side firing on all cylinders. The Belgian side are on a blistering run of 13 wins and should continue their winning streak.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Metz

Genk vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Metz’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six Genk’s last eight outings.)

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes