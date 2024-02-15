Genk vs Molenbeek Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Genk will welcome Molenbeek to the Cegeka Arena for a Jupiler League matchday 26 clash on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw away to Mechelen last weekend. First-half goals from Toluwalase Arokodare and Rob Schoofs ensured that the spoils were shared.

RWDM, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at home to Royal Antwerp. Toby Alderweireld broke the deadlock from the spot in the 15th minute while Vincent Janssen and Jacob Ondrejka scored first half goals to help the defending champions take a three-goal lead into the break. Alderweireld completed his brace with a 63rd-minute penalty.

The defeat left RWDM in 14th place in the table, having garnered just 22 points from 25 games. Genk are seventh with 37 points to their name.

Genk vs Molenbeek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Genk claimed a 4-0 away victory in the reverse fixture in July 2023 on the opening day of the season.

Molenbeek are currently on an eight-game winless run in all competitions, losing seven games in this sequence.

Four of Genk's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Eight of RWDM's last nine league games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four producing at least four goals.

Moleenbeek have the second-worst away defensive record in the league having conceded 29 goals in 12 games on their travels.

Genk vs Molenbeek Prediction

Genk are winless in the five games they have played this year, drawing three games and losing two in this sequence. Wouter Vrancken's side have particularly struggled in attack, having not scored more than one goal in any of their ongoing five-game winless streak.

Molenbeek are on an even longer winless run and their poor form has left them in danger of being relegated. They are two points away from safety and would be seeking to boost their chances for survival by claiming an unlikely win here.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a comfortable win and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Molenbeek

Genk vs Molenbeek Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals